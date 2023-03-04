BNB (BNB) Price Hits $287.91

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $45.46 billion and $268.10 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $287.91 or 0.01295390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,894,353 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,894,480.46093938 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 290.14161318 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1206 active market(s) with $322,826,599.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

