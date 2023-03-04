BNB (BNB) Price Hits $287.91

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $45.46 billion and $268.10 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $287.91 or 0.01295390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,894,353 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,894,480.46093938 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 290.14161318 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1206 active market(s) with $322,826,599.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
