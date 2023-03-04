BNP Paribas Lowers ENI (NYSE:E) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.
ENI Price Performance
E stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.
ENI Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of ENI
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
