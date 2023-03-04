BNP Paribas Lowers ENI (NYSE:E) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

E stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

