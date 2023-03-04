Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 740 ($8.93) to GBX 750 ($9.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Up 1.3 %

Britvic stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 8,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

Britvic Increases Dividend

About Britvic

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.