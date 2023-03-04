Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and $631,353.90 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 53.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

