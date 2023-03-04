Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $42.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.36.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,844,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

