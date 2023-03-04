Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$11.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

CAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72. 22.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cascades stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

