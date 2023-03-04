Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CELH. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.88.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

