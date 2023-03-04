Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,680.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also

