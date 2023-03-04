Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells $1,471,941.60 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

CHD opened at $84.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $192,019,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.