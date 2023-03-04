CIBC Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$20.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.07.

TSE:LUG opened at C$15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.09. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.93.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9886364 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$337,823.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,141. Insiders own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

