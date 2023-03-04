Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %
CPHRF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
