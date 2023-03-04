Citigroup Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $20.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

