Cowen Raises FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $25.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FibroGen by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 145,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 127,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

