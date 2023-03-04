Craig Hallum Increases Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target to $15.00

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNRGet Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTNR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.34.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of VTNR opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

