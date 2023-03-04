Craig Hallum Increases Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target to $15.00

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTNR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.34.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of VTNR opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

