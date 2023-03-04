CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

