CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $403.37 million, a P/E ratio of -228.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

