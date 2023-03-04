DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $2,258.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00406074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

