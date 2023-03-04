Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

