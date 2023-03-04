Desjardins Cuts Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$0.80

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.17.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

