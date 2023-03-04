Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $110.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $24,651,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $18,944,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.