Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,060 ($36.93) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,877.14 ($34.72).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Down 2.2 %

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,939 ($35.47) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a one year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,084.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,958.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,916.16.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 45.40 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,468.09%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.03), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($470,077.91). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunzl

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.