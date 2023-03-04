Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in February

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. Dowa has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

