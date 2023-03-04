Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 332.0% in the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT remained flat at $18.91 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,393. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.91, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

DCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

