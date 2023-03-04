ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $479.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.98 and a 200-day moving average of $351.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.