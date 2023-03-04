Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $166.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

