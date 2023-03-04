Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

