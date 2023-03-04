Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) PT Lowered to $13.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.85 million, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 522,563 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 271,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after buying an additional 336,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also

