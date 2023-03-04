Financial Contrast: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech -3.94% -1.89% -0.25% GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UP Fintech and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and GAMCO Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.21 $14.69 million ($0.07) -54.14 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.91 $65.56 million $2.51 7.61

GAMCO Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

