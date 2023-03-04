Financial Survey: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) vs. Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Vipshop has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, indicating that its stock price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 6.05% 16.75% 9.48% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 4 5 0 2.56 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vipshop and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vipshop currently has a consensus price target of $13.18, suggesting a potential downside of 11.84%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Onion Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vipshop and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $14.96 billion 0.68 $913.24 million $1.45 10.31 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.03 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vipshop beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous. It operates through the following segments: Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others. The Vip.com segment refers to online sales. The Shan Shan Outlets segment represents revenue from outlet stores. The Others segment includes internet finance, offline shops and city outlets. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.