First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.47.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

