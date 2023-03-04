First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.82. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,481,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 75,274 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

