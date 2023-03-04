Flare Self Reported Market Cap Tops $404.06 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $404.06 million and $9.03 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,838,089 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03753429 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,695,307.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

