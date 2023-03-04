Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stephens

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Freshpet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Freshpet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.