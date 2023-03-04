Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of GOGO opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 115.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gogo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Stories

