Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Up 62.0% in February

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the January 31st total of 277,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 3.1 %

GROY opened at $2.17 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $327.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

