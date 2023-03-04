Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.25. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

About Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after buying an additional 1,493,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,396 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 567,264 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.