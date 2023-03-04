Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.25.
Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.25. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
