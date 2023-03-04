Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Greencoat Renewables has a 12-month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.26 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £12.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

