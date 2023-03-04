Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Update

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Guess’ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,064. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Guess’

TheStreet cut shares of Guess' from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

