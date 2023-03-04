HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $27,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

