Head-To-Head Comparison: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 8.43% 0.84% 0.57% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NETSTREIT and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus target price of $22.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.43%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and LSL Property Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $96.28 million 12.05 $8.12 million $0.16 125.00 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats LSL Property Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

