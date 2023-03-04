Head-To-Head Contrast: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) & Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northrop Grumman and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 6 7 0 2.43 Intuitive Machines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus target price of $508.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.99%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Intuitive Machines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $36.60 billion 1.95 $4.90 billion $31.51 14.83 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 13.38% 28.29% 9.33% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Intuitive Machines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

