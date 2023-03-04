Head to Head Survey: Precision Optics (POCI) versus Its Rivals

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Precision Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 51.43 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $120.63 million 5.70

Analyst Recommendations

Precision Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 109 636 1766 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 57.57%. Given Precision Optics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -659.71% -48.19% -23.66%

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ competitors have a beta of 13.27, indicating that their average share price is 1,227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

