Hedera Price Tops $0.0655 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $28.67 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024575 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,969,628,248 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 27,969,628,247.695786 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06525797 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $34,547,431.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

