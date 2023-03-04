Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOSSY shares. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from €44.00 ($46.81) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.13) to €60.00 ($63.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $13.67 during trading on Friday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.