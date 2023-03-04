Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Humanigen Price Performance

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen

Humanigen Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.