Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Humanigen Price Performance
Shares of HGEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
Featured Stories
