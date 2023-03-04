Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Sells $1,032,600,000.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

KDP opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,804,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

