Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lifted to “Buy” at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TILE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interface will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Interface by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

