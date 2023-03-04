International Consolidated Companies (INCC) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare International Consolidated Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|International Consolidated Companies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|International Consolidated Companies Competitors
|-2.87%
|-15.60%
|-0.15%
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|International Consolidated Companies
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|International Consolidated Companies Competitors
|$1.09 billion
|$74.01 million
|1,020.90
International Consolidated Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for International Consolidated Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|International Consolidated Companies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|International Consolidated Companies Competitors
|742
|3855
|5982
|104
|2.51
As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.92%. Given International Consolidated Companies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Consolidated Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
International Consolidated Companies rivals beat International Consolidated Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About International Consolidated Companies
International Consolidated Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F. Uccello III on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
