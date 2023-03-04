International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) & Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Financial Contrast

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares International Seaways and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways 44.86% 29.13% 15.48% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Seaways and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $864.66 million 3.00 -$133.49 million $7.80 6.78 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Seaways.

84.4% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of International Seaways shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Seaways and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 0 0 6 0 3.00 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Seaways presently has a consensus target price of $54.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%.

Summary

International Seaways beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products. The company was founded on December 6, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc engages in the operation of cruises in Eastern Mediterranean. It offers cruises in the Mediterranean, South and Central American, Northern European, Baltic and Black sea regions. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

