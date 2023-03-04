Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $273.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

ISRG stock opened at $234.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

